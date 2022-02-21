“Mal-Mo-E: The Secret Mission”, the fight for a language

The Imperial Japanese was on the verge of what will soon be their undoing – their involvement in World War II. But even as the nation prepares for war, the colonial government is doing its utmost in its colony to stamp out the Korean language. Its goal is to promote the Japanese language and culture at all costs. Against this backdrop, a group of people forms an unlikely alliance.

It all starts with one of the main characters of the movie Kim Pan-Soo, played by Yu Hae-Jin. After being fired from the theater he used to work for, Pan-Soo resorts to pick-pocketing to pay for his son’s overdue tuition fees and raise his younger daughter alone. He has been imprisoned several times and it is nothing special for him to go there. One day, he steals a man’s bag which he thought would be full of bundles of money but sadly the only thing he found was a manuscript of a dictionary. Eventually, he gets caught and tries to change his life by doing a proper job for his children.

Later, he tries to get a job at the Korean Language Society where he saved one of the members a long ago. Soon he finds out that the representative there is none other than Ryu Jung-Hwan (Yoon Kye-Sang), the man he tried to steal from. Jung-Hwan is the son of a wealthy Korean family who is pro-Japanese. But he is against speaking Japanese or changing his name to Japanese.