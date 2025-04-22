Moviegoers embrace 'Sinners' on Easter weekend

Riding on "near-perfect reviews," according to the Hollywood Reporter, 'Sinners' outperformed another Warner Bros. blockbuster, 'A Minecraft Movie', which kept up its solid run with USD 41.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported.

'Minecraft', co-produced by Legendary Pictures, has recorded USD 344.6 million in domestic ticket sales and USD 376.2 million internationally for a total haul of USD 720.8 million in just three weeks out. Analysts say it could be the year's first billion-dollar blockbuster.

Starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, 'Minecraft' already ranks as the all-time most successful film adaptation from a video game.