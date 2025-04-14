Moviegoers digging ‘Minecraft Movie’

‘A Minecraft Movie’ easily held on to the top spot in North American theaters this weekend with estimated ticket sales of a solid USD 80.6 million, analysts said Sunday.

That was roughly half the total of its huge opening last weekend. But with USD 281 million in domestic ticket sales to date, along with USD 269 million internationally, ‘Minecraft’ has set records in its short run.

The Warner Bros./Legendary PG film, starring Jack Black and Jason Momoa, ranks as the most successful film adaptation from a video game.

The film’s huge popularity helped put the movie industry’s overall box office performance on a par with the same period last year, Hollywood Reporter said. Four new releases came in far behind.