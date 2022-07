Bangladesh’s popular actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila now lives in Shantiniketan, India, with husband Srijit Mukherjee and daughter Ayra. Speaking to the online lifestyle portal Haal Fashion, she said that she is spending Eid in Shantiniketan this Eid. But she is very excited because her parents will be spending Eid with her too. That’s doubled her Eid joy.

She has taken a week off work to enjoy the occasion. She said she and her family plan to go around Kolkata and Shantiniketan this Eid holiday.