Modhumita Cinema Hall to close down after Eid

In the course of the conversation Naushad said, “We are just counting losses by keeping it open. So, we finalised the decision to close down Modhumita two weeks ago. While other members in our family had already been in favour of closing it down for the last couple years, I was the one against it till now. Now, I also agree with my brothers that this is the right decision. There are no films, let’s just shut it, I said.”

“Recently, we had brought a new sound system and had carried out a lot of renovations at the theatre. We had to invest a lot of money in that. But even then, if we could release films regularly and have decent films to do business, there was no problem in investing.”

In the last two years, we have been able to do some business only on the films ‘Priyotoma’, ‘Toofan’ and ‘Dorod’. We had to count losses on all other films that were screened at the theatre apart from these. Now there’s no films at all. There is no point in leaving such a big institution idle like this. But, we’ll keep a cinema hall even when we build a multi-storey building there,” he added.