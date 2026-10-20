‘Ice Cream’ on Chorki: Razz and Tushi look back on their first film

The announcement sparked discussion among viewers. When Rony shared the poster, the comments reflected both their eagerness to watch the film and their fond memories of it.

The feelings of the film’s director and three actors echoed those of the audience. Ahead of its OTT release, they looked back on the excitement of making their first film, their experiences on set, their friendship and their dream of creating a film featuring a host of new faces.

For Sariful Razz, Ice Cream laid the foundation of his acting career. “There must be some differences between the Razz of 10 years ago and the Razz of today. But Ice Cream is the foundation of my life that helped me reach where I am today,” the actor said.