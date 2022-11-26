Barcelona congratulates new parents Ranbir-Alia on arrival of Raha

Spanish football club Barcelona on Friday congratulated the new parents, Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, on the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Taking to Twitter, FC Barcelona shared a picture which they captioned, “Congratulations, @aliaa08 & Ranbir Kapoor!! A new Barca fan is born. We can’t wait to meet you all in Barcelona.”

The Spanish football club’s wish comes a day after Ranbir and Alia announced the name of their daughter Raha Kapoor.