Barcelona congratulates new parents Ranbir-Alia on arrival of Raha

Alia, on Thursday, took to her Instagram and shared a post, which she captioned, “The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili she is Joy, in Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla -rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”
In the blurry picture, Ranbir could be seen holding the newborn with a small football jersey of FC Barcelona can be seen hanging on the wall that read “Raha”.
Soon after the football club shared the same picture, and congratulated the couple, fans around the globe flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
“Damn this is big! FC Barcelona wishing Ranbir and Alia,” a fan commented.
The ‘Brahmastra’ couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05pm on 6 November.
Announcing the baby’s arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”
The Bollywood couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The ‘Brahmastra’ couple tied their knot on 14 April, 2022 at Ranbir’s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.