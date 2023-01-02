10 most anticipated Bollywood films of 2023

Pathaan

Although the film has been embroiled in controversy, Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting for the release of the film which also marks his comeback after a hiatus of four years.

The film will hit the theatres on 25 January, 2023, and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani



The film which will mark the comeback of Karan Johar as a director will see romance brewing between the 'Gully Boy' couple Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles and will hit the theatres on 28 April, 2023.