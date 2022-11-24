I didn’t give Bubly the diamond nose pin: Shakib Khan

Film actress Shobnom Bubly told Prrothom Alo that she received a diamond ‘nose pin’ as a gift from her son Shehzad Khan Bir’s father, popular Dhalywood actor Shakib Khan on her birthday. The actress turned 33 this 20 November.

Meanwhile, actress Apu Biswas posted a status on Facebook about Bubly getting the diamond nose pin.

Apu shared a report titled ‘Bubly tearful after getting diamond nose pin from Shakib’ on her Facebook wall. This was accompanied with several laughing emoticons. Not only that, Apu captioned the post, ‘Ki j Moja Moja’ (how amusing!).

Since Shakib Khan is in the centre of the ‘gift’ issue, Prothom Alo talked to him. Shakib directly said he didn’t gift Bubly any diamond nose pin.