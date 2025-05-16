More Hollywood stars join protest letter over Gaza 'genocide'

Hollywood heavyweights Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal, Riz Ahmed and Guillermo del Toro have added their names to a letter condemning the film industry's silence on what it called "genocide" in Gaza, the organisers confirmed Friday.

The petition, signed by more than 370 actors and filmmakers, also denounced Israel's killing of Fatima Hassouna, the young Gaza photojournalist featured in the documentary 'Put Your Soul in Your Hand and Walk', which premiered at the Cannes film festival Thursday.