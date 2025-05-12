Gaza war casts shadow over Cannes film festival

Israel may ban international media from entering Gaza, but the war in the Palestinian territory will feature at the Cannes film festival this year, including in a documentary whose protagonist was killed in an Israeli strike.

Fatima Hassouna, a 25-year-old Gazan photojournalist, is the main character in Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi's documentary "Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk".

An Israeli air strike killed Hassouna along with 10 relatives in her family home in Gaza on 16 April, a day after she learnt the film had been selected for one of the festival's sidebar sections. Only her mother survived.

The documentary is likely to draw attention at a festival where the conflict was already present last year, including when actor Cate Blanchett caused a stir on the red carpet with a dress that many saw as a nod to the Palestinian flag.

Cannes 2024 came more than six months after Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, 2023, triggering a devastating Israeli military campaign in Gaza in retaliation.