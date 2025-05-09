Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' to be screened at Cannes

The upcoming edition of Cannes Film Festival will witness a screening of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' (Days and Nights in the Forest), which featured Sharmila Tagore and Soumitra Chatterjee.

The Film Heritage Foundation announced that a restored 4K version of the 1970 film Aranyer Din Ratri will be screened at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival. The film had Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, and Rabi Ghosh in key roles.

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, director of Film Heritage Foundation in a press note said, "Working on the restoration of Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' has been an incredibly moving experience."