No spoilers please: Salman, Katrina urge fans to protect 'Tiger 3'

Ahead of the release of 'Tiger 3', actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi reached out to fans with a special message, requesting them to avoid posting spoilers after watching their film.

Salman posted on Istagram, "We have made #Tiger3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience."