'Till the Last Breath': Redoan Rony's new venture, 'Dam'

At today's event, popular filmmaker Redoan Rony's new movie was announced. After a hiatus, he has come up with 'Dam' (Till the Last Breath). The main role is being played by Chanchal Chowdhury, the actor renowned in Bangladesh and in West Bengal too.

Talking about his return to actual filmmaking, director Redoan Rony said, "True stories always inspire me. This story had grabbed me and I am back to quenching my thirst to create cinema. An ordinary person has extraordinary mental strength to save him from dire danger. That is the story I have tried to tell in 'Dam' (Till the Last Breath)."

Speaking about this joint production of Bangladesh and West Bengal, Redoan Rony went on to say, "The best of cinema from the two Bengals have joined hands. I express my gratitude to everyone in SVF, Alpha and Chorki."