'Till the Last Breath': Redoan Rony's new venture, 'Dam'

A new chapter opens in the history of Bangla cinema. Alpha-i, Chorki and the renowned Indian production house SVF are joining hands in a brand new enterprise. The three platforms are coming up with two joint productions for the big screen. One of these new productions was announced today.
A press conference was held on the occasion at 5:00pm today, Saturday, at a five-star hotel in the capital. The next movie will be announced on 11 December.
At today's event, popular filmmaker Redoan Rony's new movie was announced. After a hiatus, he has come up with 'Dam' (Till the Last Breath). The main role is being played by Chanchal Chowdhury, the actor renowned in Bangladesh and in West Bengal too.
Talking about his return to actual filmmaking, director Redoan Rony said, "True stories always inspire me. This story had grabbed me and I am back to quenching my thirst to create cinema. An ordinary person has extraordinary mental strength to save him from dire danger. That is the story I have tried to tell in 'Dam' (Till the Last Breath)."
Speaking about this joint production of Bangladesh and West Bengal, Redoan Rony went on to say, "The best of cinema from the two Bengals have joined hands. I express my gratitude to everyone in SVF, Alpha and Chorki."
Chanchal Chowdhury plays the main role in 'Dam'. He and Rony have been friends for 20 years now, said the actor.
Talking about the movie, Chanchal Chowdhury said, "I have known Rony personally for long. At one time he would regularly make movies. He took a pause from making films but remained involved in the filmmaking process. When Rony related the story of this film, I was stunned. It is an amazing story."
"My character is very challenging," he said. "There is a lot of work for 'Dam' on the big screen. I was most pleased that Chorki, SVF and Alpha-i have joined hands for this film. This will open new horizons of cinema for Bangladesh and West Bengal."
Alpha-i Studios Ltd's managing director Shahriar Shakil said, "Alpha-i Studios has always played a pioneering role in Bangladesh's entertainment world. As a forward-thinking production house, we understood that the Bengali audience wanted good quality content. We have always tried to give them that. This time SVF, Chorki and Alpha have come together to upgrade the Bangla cinema market and reach a global audience."
One of India's leading production houses SVF Films has been singlehandedly changing the history of Bengali cinema for the past 28 years. They have enriched the world of Bengali cinema with movies like 'Raincoat', 'Chokher Bali', 'Autograph' and 'Baishe Srabon'.
Director and co-founder of SVF, Mahendra Soni, said, "SVF is taking another important step to deepen our relationship with Bangladesh's entertainment industry through cinema. We do not just make movies, we nurture a community, a culture, by celebrating Bengali cinema. Our objective is to create Bangla language movies of an international standard and take it all around the world."
Investor and strategy president of Chorki, Zaraif Hossain, said, "From the very outset it was Chorki's aim to take quality content to Bangla speakers around the world. Now Chorki, Alpha i and SVF have joined hands to take the mission forward. A milestone is in the making. The creations of our entertainment industry will reach the people around the world on a wide scale."