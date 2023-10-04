Two-day Russian film festival, photo exhibition held at Stamford University

A two-day Russian film festival and photo exhibition, titled 'Russia's Contribution to the Post-War Situation at Chittagong Port', was held at Stamford University Bangladesh.

The Russian House in Dhaka in collaboration with the Stamford University Bangladesh organised the two-day-long film festival and photo exhibition on the campus of Stamford University, said head of cultural programmes of the Cultural Department at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Bangladesh, Proshanta Kumar Barman.

Ambassador extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh, Alexander Vikentyevich Mantytskiy, was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

During his speech, the ambassador thanked the Russian House in Dhaka and the authority of Stamford University for arranging this festival.