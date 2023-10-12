I made that film for children: Akshay Kumar on 'OMG 2'

'OMG 2' starring Akshay Kumar ran into a controversy after the film's posters and trailer were released. Later, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) approved 'OMG 2.'

In an interview with ANI, Akshay addressed the film's controversy. He said, "I made that film (OMG 2) for children. It is a film to be shown to children. Unfortunately, it cannot be shown because it was given an adult film certificate and there is nothing adult in it. It has the same cuts that were in the theatre. I respect the censor board and I delivered what the censor board passed."