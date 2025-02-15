Musk and space travel skewered in South Korean director Bong's latest

Interplanetary space travel and the vanities of tech billionaires like Elon Musk are the subject of acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon Ho's satirical new film 'Mickey 17' which will be shown at the Berlin film festival on Saturday.

The writer and director of the Oscar-winning 2019 hit 'Parasite' returns to screens with a darkly comic take on the sci-fi genre starring British actor Robert Pattinson as Mickey, an intrepid but accident-prone space explorer.

"It's about someone who is powerless, but who unexpectedly becomes a hero," Bong said at the Berlin Film Festival.

The plot revolves around a megalomaniac billionaire with a resemblance to Musk -- played with brio by 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo -- who boards a spaceship travelling to colonise an icy planet in a not-too-distant future.