Robert Pattinson speaks out about "insidious" male body standards

Hollywood star Robert Pattinson, who is no stranger to getting in shape for roles, has once again spoken about the "insidious" body standards men face, both in and out of Hollywood.

According to an American media company, in a new cover story for ES magazine, Pattinson said, "Even if you're just watching your calorie intake, it's extraordinarily addictive -- and you don't quite realise how insidious it is until it's too late."