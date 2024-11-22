'Shrek' director tackles taboo in Netflix fairy tale 'Spellbound'

Animated films tackling parent separation and divorce are few and far between.

While live-action kids' classics like 'The Parent Trap' and 'Mrs. Doubtfire' have used the concept as a launchpad for humorous antics, animation has tended to steer entirely clear of the issue.

"Isn't that funny... you can kill off a parent in a movie like 'Lion King,' or 'Bambi'," said Vicky Jenson, best known for co-directing 'Shrek'.

"Disney moms are often dead -- the only time anyone remarries is because the other spouse is dead. This topic of separation, of parents not being able to live together... it's taboo."

But in Jenson's new film, 'Spellbound', a princess's parents have been transformed by a dastardly spell into literal monsters.

It is an allegorical device that forces young Ellian to try to "fix" her mother and father, and their broken family.