Director Imtiaz Ali announces new film with Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah

After 'Amar Singh Chamkila', filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and actor Diljit Dosanjh have now reunited for a new film, which will also star Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

As per a press note, the project will go on floors in August 2025 and hit the theatres in 2026.

AR Rahman and Irshad Kamil have also come on board to enhance the film's musical aspect in collaboration with Imtiaz Ali.