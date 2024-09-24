Kate Winslet, Kerry Washington, Joey King among 'Women in Film' honorees

WIF, formerly known as Women in Film, Los Angeles, announced on Monday the leading ladies of Hollywood who will be honored at the 2024 WIF Honors event, as reported by a media outlet.

The honourees include Annette Bening, Michelle Buteau, Joey King, Ellen Kuras, Danielle Sanchez-Witzel, Kerry Washington, and Kate Winslet. This year's event will take place on 24 October at the Beverly Hilton.

The theme for this year's event is "The Power of the Collective," celebrating industry leaders who show how collaboration, inclusion, and uplifting stories can positively change culture. Jurnee Smollett, a member of the WIF board of directors, will give the opening remarks at the annual benefit.