France cinema boss gets 3-year jail term in sexual assault case

The head of France's top cinema institution, Dominique Boutonnat, was on Friday given a three-year prison sentence, two of them suspended, after being convicted of sexually assaulting his godson in 2020.

In a statement released immediately after the ruling, Boutonnat announced he was stepping down as head of the National Centre of Cinema (CNC), whose role includes overseeing measures to curb sexual violence in the industry.

The trial came as French cinema reels from a renewed #MeToo reckoning that has seen several big names, including acting legend Gerard Depardieu, accused of sexual abuse.

Seen as one of the most powerful men in French cinema, Boutonnat will be able to serve his one-year jail term at home wearing an electronic bracelet, said the Nanterre criminal court outside Paris.