Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' co-star passes away

Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who made her acting debut in 2016 with Aamir Khan starrer sports drama biopic ‘Dangal’, passed away on Saturday.

The actor breathed her last at the age of 19. The cause of her death remains unknown. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Aamir Khan Productions mourned the demise of the actor and penned a heartfelt note.

They wrote, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Pooja, and the entire family.”