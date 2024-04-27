Bangladeshi film wins at Moscow Film Festival, director ‘still shaking’

Bangladeshi film ‘Nirvana’ wins special jury award at Moscow Film Festival. The news of the film winning the award was reported from Russia by the director himself.

On Friday night, director of the film Asif Islam told Prothom Alo from Russia that he couldn’t believe his ears after hearing the announcement of the award. He’s still shaking with the award in his hands.

Asif said, “This is one of the greatest achievements of my life. Out of thousands of films from across the world, only 11 films have made it to the official selection. Out of these 11, our film has own the special jury award.”

“I was stunned after the name of our film was announced. I was still in a daze after receiving the award. Even now I am shaking and feeling dumbstruck. This achievement has given us a lot,” he added.

The Moscow Film Festival started on 19 April and Friday, 26 April, was the closing. Director Asif Islam attended the event throughout from the beginning till the end.