Bangladeshi documentary film wins Grand Prix award at WHO film festival

The documentary film “One in 36 Million: Story of childhood lead poisoning in Bangladesh” directed by Arifur Rahman and Mitali Das won the Grand Prix award in the “Better Health and Well-being” category of the World Health Organization (WHO)’s fourth ‘Health for All’ film festival, said a press release.

The award ceremony was held on 6 June at the WHO’s headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland.

The event is attended in person and online by filmmakers, actors, producers, development workers, activists, and public figures. Three “GRAND PRIX” and four special prizes were announced at the online Awards Ceremony followed by a series of discussions with winners and jurors.