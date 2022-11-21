SC clears way for Nipun to be general secretary of Film Artistes’ Association

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday cleared the way for actress Nipun Akter to serve as the general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association (BFAA), reports UNB.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui passed the order staying the High Court (HC) verdict declaring actor Zayed Khan's candidacy for the post of general secretary in the election legal.