SC clears way for Nipun to be general secretary of Film Artistes’ Association

At the same time, the court accepted Nipun's leave to appeal petition against the verdict of the High Court allowing her to file an appeal.
Senior Advocate Ahsanul Karim and Nahid Sultana Juthi stood for Zayed while Senior Advocate Rokonuddin Mahmud and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan stood for Nipun.
Earlier on 6 March, Justice Obaidul Hassan, chamber judge of the Appellate Division stayed the HC order that validated Zayed as general secretary of the BFAA for four weeks.
The chamber judge also ordered status-quo over holding the post.
On March 2, the HC cleared the way for Zayed to serve as the general secretary of the BFFA after striking down the decision of the Election Appeal Board of the association.
Nipun again took the fight to the court and filed an appeal before the Appellate Division.The association election was held on 28 January.
Zayed was declared the winner for the general secretary post, after he defeated Nipun in a close contest.
But Nipun launched a legal fight challenging legality of Zayed's candidacy and accusing him of vote fraud.