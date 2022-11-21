Movies

SC clears way for Nipun to be general secretary of Film Artistes’ Association

Prothom Alo English Desk
Actress Nipun AkterUNB

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday cleared the way for actress Nipun Akter to serve as the general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association (BFAA), reports UNB.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Hasan Foyez Siddiqui passed the order staying the High Court (HC) verdict declaring actor Zayed Khan's candidacy for the post of general secretary in the election legal.

At the same time, the court accepted Nipun's leave to appeal petition against the verdict of the High Court allowing her to file an appeal.

Senior Advocate Ahsanul Karim and Nahid Sultana Juthi stood for Zayed while Senior Advocate Rokonuddin Mahmud and Barrister Mostafizur Rahman Khan stood for Nipun.

Earlier on 6 March, Justice Obaidul Hassan, chamber judge of the Appellate Division stayed the HC order that validated Zayed as general secretary of the BFAA for four weeks.

The chamber judge also ordered status-quo over holding the post.     

On March 2, the HC cleared the way for Zayed to serve as the general secretary of the BFFA after striking down the decision of the Election Appeal Board of the association.

Nipun again took the fight to the court and filed an appeal before the Appellate Division.The association election was held on 28 January.

Zayed was declared the winner for the general secretary post, after he defeated Nipun in a close contest.

But Nipun launched a legal fight challenging legality of Zayed's candidacy and accusing him of vote fraud.

Read more from Movies
Post Comment