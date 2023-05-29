The real winner at Cannes was actress Sandra Hueller

She may not have won an award, but many will agree that the big winner at Cannes this year was German actress Sandra Hueller, who starred in the festival's top two films.

Hueller confirmed her reputation as one of Europe's most versatile and fearless actresses as she gave a gripping performance in courtroom drama ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, which won the top prize Palme d'Or for French director Justine Triet on Saturday.

She also starred in Holocaust drama ‘The Zone of Interest’ by Britain's Jonathan Glazer, which won the runner-up Grand Prix.