Anupam Kher to portray Rabindranath Tagore in next film, shares first look

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Indian to win Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913, he wrote the national anthems of India and Bangladesh and created many other songs.

He is known by many names, including Gurudev, Kabiguru, and Biswakabi, and is commonly referred to as 'the Bard of Bengal.'

Tagore was born on 7 May, 1861, in a Brahmin family in Kolkata and started writing poems at the age of 8. He created his first collection of poems at the age of 16 using the pseudonym "Bhanusimha".

Soon after he dropped the first look, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.