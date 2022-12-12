Golden Globes to unveil nominations as censured awards eye comeback

Boycotted by A-listers and studios last year, the Golden Globes will attempt to rebuild their reputation as one of Hollywood's top award shows with organisers unveiling this year's nominees on Monday.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the film and television awards, has scrambled to reform itself since long-harbored criticisms of the group's practices went public in early 2021.

The tinseltown completely distanced itself from the Globes last January over voters' lack of diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism, and the show took place behind closed doors.

But broadcaster NBC has gambled that it is time to bring back the glitzy gala, which will take place in Beverly Hills on 10 January.