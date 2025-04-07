Jaya Ahsan condemns killing of medics in Gaza, urges global conscience to awaken

Jaya stated that she understands Israel will remain indifferent to global protests; however, she raised a poignant question: "But what about the rest of the world? The powerful leaders across the globe? Will the relentless killings of children, women, and civilians continue before everyone’s eyes?"

Ending her post with an emotional appeal, she wrote, "May the veils be lifted from the hearts of mankind. May Palestinians get the opportunity to live like human beings."

Jaya Ahsan, known for her powerful performances in both Bangladeshi and Indian cinema, has been vocal on various humanitarian issues and continues to use her platform to raise awareness about global injustices.