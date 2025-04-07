Jaya Ahsan condemns killing of medics in Gaza, urges global conscience to awaken
Renowned Bangladeshi actress Jaya Ahsan on Sunday expressed strong condemnation over the reported killing of 15 emergency medical workers by Israeli forces in southern Gaza, calling it a continuation of a "brutal and heartless genocide."
In a Facebook post, the acclaimed actress voiced deep concern over the ongoing violence in Gaza and questioned the silence of the global community, particularly world leaders, in the face of widespread civilian casualties.
"The Israeli forces have killed 15 emergency medical workers in southern Gaza. This is part of the ruthless and heartless genocide Israel has been carrying out in Gaza," Jaya wrote in Bengali on her verified Facebook page.
In that post, she accused Israel of pursuing a deliberate campaign to eliminate the Palestinian population. "They have set out with the intent to wipe Palestine off the face of the earth," she said.
Jaya stated that she understands Israel will remain indifferent to global protests; however, she raised a poignant question: "But what about the rest of the world? The powerful leaders across the globe? Will the relentless killings of children, women, and civilians continue before everyone’s eyes?"
Ending her post with an emotional appeal, she wrote, "May the veils be lifted from the hearts of mankind. May Palestinians get the opportunity to live like human beings."
Jaya Ahsan, known for her powerful performances in both Bangladeshi and Indian cinema, has been vocal on various humanitarian issues and continues to use her platform to raise awareness about global injustices.