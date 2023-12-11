Shakib Khan, Raihan Rafi team up on ‘Toofan’

Shakib Khan is also overjoyed about ‘Toofan’. He said, “I have been saying all the time that there is infinite potential in Bangladeshi films. Not only in the country, there is a big market abroad as well. There are 300 million Bengali-speaking people across the world, and they must be offered quality films. People of the film sector must be given a proper working environment only. Movie lovers will do the rest.”

Referring to his last film ‘Priyotoma,’ he said, “This film has begun a new era in Bangla films. We have seen reports in newspapers, television and social media on the long queue of audiences and the advance ticket sales of the film in many countries including France, Italy, Ireland, the US, Canada and Australia.”