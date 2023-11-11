Bestseller Musk biography to be adapted into film

A top-selling biography of billionaire Elon Musk is being adapted into a film with prolific US director Darren Aronofsky already attached, production company A24 said Friday.

The author of ‘Elon Musk’, star biographer Walter Isaacson, had a previous book on Apple founder Steve Jobs made into a 2015 film starring Michael Fassbender.

A representative for A24 confirmed to AFP that it had won a "highly competitive" deal for the rights to Issacson's book, with "top studios and filmmakers in contention too."