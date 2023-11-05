Musk teases AI chatbot 'Grok', with real-time access to X

Elon Musk on Saturday unveiled details of his new AI tool called ‘Grok’, which can access X in real time and will be initially available to the social media platform's top tier of subscribers.

Musk, the tycoon behind Tesla and SpaceX, said the link-up with X, formerly known as Twitter, is "a massive advantage over other models" of generative AI.

Grok "loves sarcasm. I have no idea who could have guided it this way," Musk quipped, adding a laughing emoji to his post.