Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, strips headlines from news links

Elon Musk's social media platform X has stripped headlines from news articles shared by users, in a move likely to further worsen relations with media groups.

The tycoon has long railed against the "legacy media" and claims X, formerly Twitter, is a better source of information.

However, he said the latest change was for "aesthetic" reasons -- news and other links now appear only as pictures with no accompanying text.

Musk took over Twitter last year in a $44 billion deal and has since renamed it X, sacked thousands of staff and drawn criticism for allowing banned conspiracy theorists and extremists back on the platform, sending advertisers fleeing.