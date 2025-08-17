Pori Moni hospitalised with breathing difficulties
Actress Pori Moni celebrated her son’s birthday with close friends and family at a five-star hotel in Dhaka on 10 August. Some photos and videos of the celebration circulated across social media soon after.
However, by Sunday afternoon it was revealed that Pori Moni and her son had both been admitted to hospital on physician’s advice.
According to reports, Pori Moni was admitted with breathing difficulties, while her son was suffering from a fever. A close friend of the actress said that physicians had advised regular nebulisation to ease her severe breathing problem.
It was confirmed in the afternoon today, Sunday, that Pori Moni was temporarily free from breathing distress, but was now suffering from a high fever. She is also experiencing body aches and has been prescribed medication. Physicians have recommended that she remain in hospital for a few more days.
Meanwhile, Pori Moni herself hinted at her condition in a Facebook post, writing, “An autobiography of a private hospital in this city! Hundreds of people are victims of it! May Allah have merci on us!” She ended the post with, “Details coming soon.”
Pori Moni is scheduled to begin shooting her next film ‘Golap’ very soon. She has already discussed the script with the director several times. In this political thriller directed by Shamsul Huda, she will star opposite actor Nirab for the first time.
Speaking about the film, Pori Moni said, “It has been a long time since I worked on a story like this. My character’s name is ‘Dana’, who has dance numbers, romance sequences, and even fights scenes in the film. While listening to the story, I liked the character of ‘Rupa’ as well. The plot is full of twists and turns. I hope audiences will enjoy watching Nirab and me together.”
Before this, Pori Moni completed shooting for the film ‘Dodor Golpo’. Filming of the project began one year and ten months ago and has been completed in several phases. Pori Moni will star opposite actor Simon Sadiq in this film.