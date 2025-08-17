Pori Moni hospitalised with breathing difficulties

Actress Pori Moni celebrated her son’s birthday with close friends and family at a five-star hotel in Dhaka on 10 August. Some photos and videos of the celebration circulated across social media soon after.

However, by Sunday afternoon it was revealed that Pori Moni and her son had both been admitted to hospital on physician’s advice.

According to reports, Pori Moni was admitted with breathing difficulties, while her son was suffering from a fever. A close friend of the actress said that physicians had advised regular nebulisation to ease her severe breathing problem.