New 007 to 'serve King and country' as producers vow to keep Bond 'fresh'   

The next James Bond will serve King and country, but discussions with new 007 studio owner Amazon over the spy film franchise's future direction haven't really started, long-standing producer Barbara Broccoli said Wednesday.

Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G Wilson sat down with AFP to speak about the future of the 25-movie franchise, moments after having their handprints immortalized in cement at Hollywood's famous TCL Chinese Theatre.

The last Bond outing, 2021's ‘No Time To Die’, was the final installment to star Daniel Craig, and Amazon has since bought 007 studio MGM. This means speculation is rife about what changes could lay in store for the world's most famous fictional spy.