Cannes opens with Johnny Depp's French comeback drama

The Cannes Film Festival is set for a stormy start on Tuesday, with Johnny Depp making his comeback in the opening film, showing off his French skills as King Louis XV.

The 59-year-old's career has nosedived in Hollywood, despite his victory in a defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard last year that featured bitter domestic violence allegations.

But Depp has been gradually returning to work and will hit the red carpet for the opening night in Cannes with French period drama ‘Jeanne du Barry’ about the 18th-century monarch who fell in love with a prostitute.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux told reporters he was "not interested" in Depp's trial, adding: "I am interested in Depp the actor."