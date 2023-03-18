Police files DSA case against actress Mahiya Mahi and her husband

Deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Abu Torab Mohammad Shamsuddin said police filed the case against the couple for “tarnishing the image of police, including Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam”.

“Legal action will be taken against them after investigation,” he said.

According to the case statement, Mahiya Mahi, from her Facebook page, went live early Friday — making allegations against police.

During the live she said that Ismail Hossain and Mamun Sarkar using their goons carried out an attack on Rakib Sarker’s car showroom, Sony Raj Car Palace, on Dhaka-Tangail highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Government College.