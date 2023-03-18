Police files DSA case against actress Mahiya Mahi and her husband

Deputy commissioner of Gazipur Metropolitan Police Abu Torab Mohammad Shamsuddin said police filed the case against the couple for “tarnishing the image of police, including Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam”.
“Legal action will be taken against them after investigation,” he said.
According to the case statement, Mahiya Mahi, from her Facebook page, went live early Friday — making allegations against police.
During the live she said that Ismail Hossain and Mamun Sarkar using their goons carried out an attack on Rakib Sarker’s car showroom, Sony Raj Car Palace, on Dhaka-Tangail highway near Bhawal Badre Alam Government College.
The actress and her husband also alleged that the Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner “supported the attackers” taking bribe from them.
She also said that she fears getting arrested upon returning in the country from Makkah. During the Facebook live, Mahiya’s husband Rakib also alleged that police arrested the security guards of his car showroom.
Meanwhile, Ismail Hossain, owner of Rod Binding Factory in Itahata area of Gazipur city, in his complaint said, he has been running a factory in the area for the past ten years, purchasing a land there.
On Friday, some people on behalf of Rakib and Mahiya attacked and vandalised his factory, he claimed. They even beat up five people at the factory, leaving them injured, while trying to occupy the land, the complaint added.
When contacted, Gazipur Metropolitan Police commissioner Molla Nazrul said, “Actress Mahiya brought allegations against police on Facebook and tried gaining sympathy through lies.”