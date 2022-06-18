Ranbir Kapoor's look from upcoming film 'Shamshera' leaked

As the first look of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor from his upcoming movie 'Shamshera' leaked online in the form of a poster, the film's director, Karan Malhotra, has expressed happiness for the love it has received.

Ranbir, whose last release was 'Sanju', was set to kick start the Shamshera campaign next week. However, all those plans were dashed as the film's first poster leaked earlier on Saturday and audiences showered praise on his rugged look as a ferocious dacoit in the badlands of India.