Now so many guns around me: Salman Khan opens up on receiving death threat

Salman Khan, who has been receiving death threats and is on the target list of gangsters, finally shared his experience and how he is dealing with it.

The 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai Police amid the death threats.

Salman shared the experience at India TV's show 'Aap ki Adalat' that, “Security is better than insecurity. Yes security is there. Now it is not possible to ride a bicycle on the road and go alone anywhere.”

“And more than that, now I have this problem that when I am in traffic, then there is so much security, vehicles creating inconvenience to other people. They also give me a look. And my poor fans. There is a serious threat that's why there is security,” he continued.