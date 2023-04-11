Salman Khan gets another death threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received another death threat call, Mumbai Police said on Tuesday, weeks after a man was taken into custody for sending a threat email to the Dabangg actor.

Police said that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on 10 April. The caller who identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan said he was a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante).