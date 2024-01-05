I have become a national father: Tariq Anam Khan

Prominent figure of the stage and television, Tariq Anam Khan acts in films as well. In fact, his performance in films has brought him national film award also.

He was praised for playing a father in the film ‘Mridha Bonam Mridha’. In the continuity, this actor has now joined the cast of the film ‘Rajkumar’. And he has already started shooting for the film in Pabna.

Tariq Anam Khan is playing the role of Shakib Khan’s father in the film ‘Rajkumar’, directed by Himel Ashraf. Commenting on his role Tariq Anam Khan said, “Though I have a minimal screen time in the film, the character has a strong stand along with a powerful message. That’s the reason behind agreeing to do the film.”