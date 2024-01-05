I have become a national father: Tariq Anam Khan

Prominent figure of the stage and television, Tariq Anam Khan acts in films as well. In fact, his performance in films has brought him national film award also.
He was praised for playing a father in the film ‘Mridha Bonam Mridha’. In the continuity, this actor has now joined the cast of the film ‘Rajkumar’. And he has already started shooting for the film in Pabna.
Tariq Anam Khan is playing the role of Shakib Khan’s father in the film ‘Rajkumar’, directed by Himel Ashraf. Commenting on his role Tariq Anam Khan said, “Though I have a minimal screen time in the film, the character has a strong stand along with a powerful message. That’s the reason behind agreeing to do the film.”
“Shakib Khan’s films are usually full of himself. He’s the one with most influence in his film. From that point of view, my role may have 15 minutes of screen time in this film, but the depth of the character is so connected to the story that it feels like I am there throughout the entire film. The few days of shooting we have had, turned out very good.”
Speaking more on the topic of ‘Rajkkumar’ Tariq Anam Khan said, “I felt that the film has a commercial value as well as a modernistic approach. There are some wonderful messages and some good dialogues towards the end as well. And, there are some wonderful issues that are bound to be touching.”
Tariq Anam Khan has long been acting in Dhallywood films. He made his debut in the industry with Syed Hasan Imam’s film ‘Lal Shobujer Pala’. Later, he acted in a number of films including ‘Ghuddi’, ‘Suruj Mia’, ‘Amar Ghor Amar Behest’, ‘Ghetuputro Komla’, ‘Mridha Bonam Mridha’ and ‘Abar Boshonto’.
He has been working in films regularly for the last couple of years. Apart from this, his portrayal of diverse roles on different OTT platforms has also been appreciated. Tariq Anam Khan is going to share the screen with Shakib Khan in ‘Rajkumar’ after four years. They were last seen together in the film ‘Nolok’.
In between the talks this talented actor jokingly said, “I have only been playing the father’s role in every single film these days. I have turned into the national father. I want to be free from this.”
According to him filmmakers should think separately about the characters played by senior artistes. Meanwhile, separate stories are told with the senior artistes in Bollywood.
Tariq Anam Khan also shared his experience of working with Shakib Khan. He said, “While shooting in Pabna we saw, how crazy are the fans for Shakib Khan! So many people crowded the village for him. They make deafening sounds just at a glance of him.
“In fact, they came from afar and waited till midnight in this cold weather. In actuality, he didn’t achieve this fame overnight rather he reached here after a lot of struggle. Even I was amazed at his thoughts concerning his work,” he added.
While working together, Tariq Anam Khan even noticed Shakib Khan’s acting skills in details. That too came up during the conversation. In his words, “It is a very good quality of an actor to understand the whole thing when he comes to the shooting set. I think the greatest quality of an actor is to ask and Shakib does that a lot.”
“Before doing a scene, he asks questions like why he is doing that, why is he sitting, why is it like this or that, he wants to see the scene a bit or wants to understand the shot divisions. Shakib observes these things very well. Then he even improvises as he likes,” Tariq Anam Khan continued.