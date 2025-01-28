Who's this man that signed Pori Moni's bail bond

The clock stroke 9:45 am when a white car navigating through the traffic congestion usual to Raishaheb Bazar in Old Town of Dhaka stopped in front of the main gate of Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court on Monday. Film actress Pori Moni got down from the car with a smile on her face and started walking towards the lift.

She had to struggle through the crowd of inquisitive people to reach the lift. After emerging from the lift on the sixth floor, Pori Moni entered the court room accompanied by her lawyers. There was a huge crowd there too to get a glimpse of Pori Moni. Then the judge entered the court room.

Pori Moni’s lawyer Nilanjana Rifat told the court that Pori Moni had been on bail under this case and she never took advantage of the bail. She couldn’t attend the court hearing Monday for she had fallen sick all of a sudden. She’s always respectful towards the law and the court. I appeal to grant her bail. At that time, Pori Moni was standing in the accused’s box.