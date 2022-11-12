Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin filed a lawsuit on Friday against the armorer and three other crew members over the deadly shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust," in which a gun that Baldwin was using during rehearsal killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin's suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court as a cross complaint stemming from a previous suit in which a different member of the crew named Baldwin and the others as defendants.

It is one of many pieces of litigation stemming from the tragedy of 21 October, 2021, which is also under criminal investigation and could result in New Mexico state charges.