Sharmili Ahmed passes away

Acclaimed TV and silver screen actress Sharmili Ahmed died on Friday morning. His sister actress Waheeda Mallick Jolly confirmed this to Prothom Alo. Wahida Mallick also said that Sharmili Ahmed would be buried in her husband's grave in Banani.

Actress and Member of Parliament Subarna Mustafa wrote in her verified Facebook profile around 10:30 am on Friday, "one of the greatest actresses of our time, my favorite aunt passed away at her home this morning. Wishing peace of her soul. With her death, the whole drama world lost their favorite 'Amma' (mother)”.