Sharmili Ahmed passes away

Sharmili Ahmed was 75 years old. Sharmili Ahmed's real name is Majeda Mallick. He was born on 8 May 1948. This popular actress started acting from just four years old. She was an artist of Rajshahi Betar. Sharmili entered the film industry in the sixties. Her first film 'Thikana' (made in Urdu) was never released. However, she became well known after acting in Subhash Dutt’s films 'Alingan', 'Aina O Abashishta' and 'Abirbhab'.
Sharmili Ahmed's husband Rakibuddin Ahmed was also a director. Sharmili Ahmed acted in his film 'Palatak'. She also acted in some other Urdu films in the pre-independence period. After independence, she appeared in all the popular films like 'Rupali Saikate', 'Agun' and 'Dahan'.
She has acted in about 400 dramas and 150 films. In her acting career, she has acted in various roles in stage, TV and film. She made a place in audiences’ hearts with her spontaneous presence on the screen. She played the role of mother so many times in her acting career that she was known as 'amma' in the entertainment. Everyone called her 'Sharmili Maa'.
At the beginning of her career, Sharmili Ahmed was a popular actress in Dhallywood. Later, she created a strong impression among the audience by playing the role of mother, grandmother or sister-in-law on the small screen.