Shyam Benegal responds to criticism of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ trailer

Notated Indian film director Shyam Benegal, who directed ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, a biopic on Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has responded to the criticism on trailer of the film.

The 98-second trailer of ‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’ was launched on the third day of 75th Cannes Festival in France but it drew flak on social media and other platforms.

Cinema lovers expressed dissatisfaction over the acting and the voice of the lead actor Arifin Shuvoo in addition to use of VFX and contradiction to history in the trailer.