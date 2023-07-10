Surongo: An artistic triumph

The story unfolds when Masud finds himself entangled in a web of love and deceit. Masud and Maina's union seemed to hold promises of everlasting bliss, but little did Masud know that Maina concealed a darker nature within. Beneath her charming facade, Maina harboured insatiable greed, an insidious hunger for wealth that consumed her thoughts. Masud, driven by his unconditional love, toiled tirelessly to amass the riches that his wife desired. Yet, even his ceaseless efforts failed to quench Maina's voracious appetite for more.

Desperate to please his wife, Masud embarked on a journey to foreign lands, seeking opportunities to earn the fortune that would satisfy Maina's desires. Despite his arduous endeavors abroad, fate dealt him a cruel blow upon his return. Maina, in a shocking act of betrayal, eloped with Masud's best friend. Masud still driven only by love again left home in search of his wife. With a mind teetering on the edge of desperation, Masud embarked on a harrowing journey, navigating the shadows of secrecy and deceit. Upon finding his wife he comes to the eye opening realisation that money buys everything even 'true love'. In his attempts at making that money he finds himself in the end of a tunnel with 34 crore taka for his taking.



The visual aesthetics in the film are impeccable. The cinematography seamlessly captures the essence of the story, juxtaposing striking visuals with intimate close-ups. The use of colour palettes and lighting techniques contributes to the overall mood and atmosphere of the film, enhancing its emotional impact. Whether it's the breathtaking landscapes or the gritty cityscapes, every frame is artistically composed and tells its own story. The film's sound design and music play an integral role in creating an immersive cinematic experience. The carefully chosen soundtrack enhances the emotions portrayed on screen, evoking a range of feelings, from joy to melancholy.

Some might argue if the so called ‘item song’ had any relevance in the story, but there are other reasons at play for this. The synchronization of sound and visuals adds depth to the storytelling, enriching the audience's engagement with the film.