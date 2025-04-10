Cannes to unveil film selection under pressure over industry abuse

The Cannes Film Festival is today, Thursday set to unveil the movies that will vie for its coveted Palme d'Or prize next month amid pressure on its bosses to take a stand on tackling abuse in the entertainment industry.

Cannes president Iris Knobloch and long-time festival director Thierry Fremaux will unveil the selection of in-competition films and other major premieres at a press conference in Paris.

So far, they have confirmed only that French screen legend Juliette Binoche will chair the jury, Robert De Niro will be given an honorary Palme d'Or, and Tom Cruise will appear for the world premiere of the last 'Mission: Impossible' movie.