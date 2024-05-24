Cannes film tracks dilemma of stranded Palestinian refugees

A stressful refugee drama screening in Cannes shines light on the Palestinian plight and the excruciating moral choices migrants have to make to help loved ones start a new life abroad.

'To a Land Unknown', directed by Mahdi Fleifel, follows two Palestinian refugee cousins around Athens as they try to save up money to pay a smuggler to sneak them into Germany.

Chatila has left a young family behind in Lebanon to try to keep his fragile cousin Reda sober and away from their squat's poet drug dealer long enough to gather the cash.