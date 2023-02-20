Navalny documentary wins BAFTA after security row

The documentary's producer Odessa Rae paid tribute to Grozev, who she could not be at the glitzy ceremony due to "a public security risk".

"He gave up everything to tell this story, and other stories that need to be told," she told the audience.

Grozev, who is lead Russia investigator with the investigative website Bellingcat and is credited with having helped reveal a plot to kill Navalny, appears in the documentary.

But on Friday he tweeted that he had been "surprised to discover that my whole family and I have all been banned by British police from attending this weekend's BAFTA awards".